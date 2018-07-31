MLB Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Completed Deals On Final Day

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

9:45 a.m.: Adrian Beltre’s name popped up in a few trade rumors, but it appears he and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones are staying put.

Texas #Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre and Baltimore #Orioles CF Adam Jones, each who have 10-and-5 rights and can veto trades, each are now expected to stay put their GMs say — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

9:32 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Cubs as they aim to bolster their bullpen, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

The Chicago #Cubs definitely will acquire another pitcher today, likely a reliever, and #Marlins closer Brad Ziegler remains the most likely target as the two teams are engaged in talks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

9:15 a.m.: Add the Philadelphia Phillies to the Harper sweepstakes, says MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Harper still seems unlikely to be traded, but some rivals suggest the team to go for it should be Philly: 1. they have the $, threshold space. 2. they tried for Adam jones and other OF. 3. they are in 1st place. 4. they're expected to go hard for harper and/or machado this winter — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

9:14 a.m.: Strong take here from ESPN’s Buster Olney, who expects the Nationals to move Harper by the end of the day. Olney mentions the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers as potential suitors.

By the end of the day today, @Buster_ESPN expects Bryce Harper to no longer be a National. pic.twitter.com/dGg1vX3Nu6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 31, 2018

8:43 a.m.: Could the Red Sox address their bullpen need by adding an old friend in reliever Brad Ziegler?

brad ziegler is another who's been linked to the Red Sox. they had him once. return not out of the question. he's likely to be traded today, though it's possible he could be an august trade, too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

8:21 a.m.: MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is throwing a bit of a wet blanket on the Bryce Harper trade rumors.

rivals continue to believe bryce harper is long shot to be traded. nats are only 5.5 games out & they'd risk fan revolt. also, they wouldn't get haul as rental. o's did well getting yusniel plus 4 for machado. but market is better for a ss/3B & manny was hitting 100 points higher — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

8 a.m.: The Cleveland Indians reportedly could consider speedy Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, per Heyman.

Billy Hamilton is a potential fit for the Indians, who seek a CF. They’ve asked about him in the past. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

7:55 a.m.: The New York Yankees apparently inquired the Mets about veteran outfielder/third baseman Joey Bautista, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports. It doesn’t sound like any deal is imminent, though.

yankees are looking for a righty bat and at some pint spoke to the mets about jose bautista. mets don't view joey bats as a giveaway due to how well he's played in queens (124 ops plus), and yankees-mets trades are hard. so it's not extremely likely to happen. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

7:45 a.m. ET: Fasten your seatbelts, folks. The last lap before Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline could be a wild one.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make deals, and we already saw a few moves go down late Monday night. Here’s a quick recap of some notable deals:

— Boston Red Sox land second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels.

— Houston Astros acquire closer Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays.

— Pittsburgh Pirates pick up closer Keone Kela from the Texas Rangers.

— New York Yankees trade for Minnesota Twins starter Lance Lynn.

— Atlanta Braves add outfielder/first baseman Adam Duvall from the Cincinnati Reds.

All eyes will be focused Tuesday on our nation’s capital, however, as the Washington Nationals reportedly are open to trading star outfielder Bryce Harper.

Where will Harper and other big-name trade targets end up? Keep it here throughout the day for all the latest scuttlebutt and recaps of completed deals.