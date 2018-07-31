MLB Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Completed Deals On Final Day

9:45 a.m.: Adrian Beltre’s name popped up in a few trade rumors, but it appears he and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones are staying put.
9:32 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Cubs as they aim to bolster their bullpen, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.
9:15 a.m.: Add the Philadelphia Phillies to the Harper sweepstakes, says MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
9:14 a.m.: Strong take here from ESPN’s Buster Olney, who expects the Nationals to move Harper by the end of the day. Olney mentions the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers as potential suitors.
8:43 a.m.: Could the Red Sox address their bullpen need by adding an old friend in reliever Brad Ziegler?
8:21 a.m.: MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is throwing a bit of a wet blanket on the Bryce Harper trade rumors.
8 a.m.: The Cleveland Indians reportedly could consider speedy Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, per Heyman.
7:55 a.m.: The New York Yankees apparently inquired the Mets about veteran outfielder/third baseman Joey Bautista, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports. It doesn’t sound like any deal is imminent, though.
7:45 a.m. ET: Fasten your seatbelts, folks. The last lap before Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline could be a wild one.
Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make deals, and we already saw a few moves go down late Monday night. Here’s a quick recap of some notable deals:
— Boston Red Sox land second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels.
— Houston Astros acquire closer Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays.
— Pittsburgh Pirates pick up closer Keone Kela from the Texas Rangers.
— New York Yankees trade for Minnesota Twins starter Lance Lynn.
— Atlanta Braves add outfielder/first baseman Adam Duvall from the Cincinnati Reds.
All eyes will be focused Tuesday on our nation’s capital, however, as the Washington Nationals reportedly are open to trading star outfielder Bryce Harper.
Where will Harper and other big-name trade targets end up? Keep it here throughout the day for all the latest scuttlebutt and recaps of completed deals.
