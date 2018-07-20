Red Sox Reinstate Andrew Benintendi From Bereavement List; Sam Travis Optioned

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Andrew Benintendi is back with the Boston Red Sox as they return from Major League Baseball’s All-Star break.

The Red Sox have reinstated Benintendi from the bereavement list and optioned first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket, the team announced Friday.

Boston actually made the roster move Monday, but the team hasn’t played since then, so it didn’t officially take effect until Friday, when the Sox will return to action against the Tigers in Detroit.

Benintendi missed three games — Boston’s three-game sweep of Toronto last weekend — while on the bereavement list, the minimum for a player on that list.

The 24-year-old outfielder will look to build on a strong first half in which he hit .297 with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs and an .897 OPS to go along with 17 steals. Benintendi was one of five American League finalists for the AL All-Star team’s Final Vote but lost out to Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura.

Travis went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored last Friday in his lone appearance during his three-day call-up from the PawSox.