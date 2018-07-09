Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Sandy Leon, Steve Pearce Start In Series Opener

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Red Sox are rolling into a seven-game homestand with a fair amount of momentum on their side.

Boston has won each of its last six games, completing sweeps of the Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals last week. They’ll now be faced with a lowly Texas Rangers squad for three games beginning Monday at Fenway Park.

Jackie Bradley Jr. will get the night off, meaning there’ll be some shifting in the outfield. Mookie Betts will occupy center field, with J.D. Martinez playing right. With Martinez in the field, Steve Pearce will serve as the designated hitter.

And though Alex Cora indicated Sunday that Blake Swihart likely would handle the catching for starter Eduardo Rodriguez, Sandy Leon will instead be behind the plate.

Mike Minor will get the ball for the Rangers.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (62-29)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Steve Pearce, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (10-3, 3.84 ERA)

RANGERS (40-51)

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Adrian Beltre, DH

Rougned Odor, 2B

Jurickson Profar, 1B

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Ryan Rua, LF

Mike Minor, LHP (6-4, 4.63)