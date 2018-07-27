Red Sox Wrap: Bullpen Fails To Preserve Lead In 2-1 Loss To Twins

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Red Sox’s 10-game homestand didn’t get off to the best start.

Back at Fenway Park for the first time post-All-Star break, Boston fell to the Minnesota Twins, 2-1, on Thursday.

After taking a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning, the bullpen proceeded to squander it by surrendering a pair of runs, with the offense being unable to counter by tying or regaining the lead.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 71-33, while the Twins climb to 48-53.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Disappointing.

It wasn’t exactly a sterling night for the bullpen or the offense in what became a frustrating loss.

ON THE BUMP

— Making another start with injuries abound for Boston’s rotation, Brian Johnson again was fantastic. The left-hander pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The first inning was a little chaotic, with runners getting onto first and second with one out. Joe Mauer tried to score from second on a single to center field, but Jackie Bradley Jr. uncorked a nice throw to get him at the plate. Johnson then walked the bases loaded with two down, but struck out Robbie Grossman to end the frame.

After the first Johnson really settled in, tossing 1-2-3 frames from the second inning through the fifth.

Johnson recorded two outs in the sixth, but after runners made it to first and second he was lifted from the game.

— Heath Hembree took over for Johnson, inducing a groundout to end the inning and strand two runners.

The right-hander returned for the seventh inning and was unable to preserve Boston’s 1-0 lead. He allowed back-to-back singles to begin the inning, with the latter putting runners on the corners. Hembree got Ehire Adrianza to ground into a 4-6-3 double play, but in doing so got the runner from third in to tie the game. After Hembree allowed another single, he was yanked.

— Matt Barnes struck out Mauer to end the seventh and strand one runner.

Barnes returned for the eighth and issued a one-out walk to Brian Dozier. The next at-bat, Dozier swiped second base, and later was brought in on a two-out double from Mitch Garver to give the Twins a 2-1 lead. Barnes got Grossman to fly out the next at-bat and end the inning.

— Ryan Brasier took over in the ninth and struck out one in a 1-2-3 frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board first in anticlimactic fashion, with Blake Swihart singling and Brock Holt getting hit by a pitch to start the second inning. Bradley then grounded into a forceout, with Holt getting out at second, leaving runners on the corners.

With one down Mookie Betts grounded out to short, scoring Swihart to make it 1-0. After Swihart scored, however, Bradley thought he could make it to third but was thrown out to end the inning.

— Boston threatened in the ninth, with Xander Bogaerts leading the inning off with a single. The shortstop then moved to second on a slow-rolling groundout from Steve Pearce. Rafael Devers flew out to put two down, but Swihart and Holt kept the game alive with walks, loading the bases. Bradley then struck out to end the game.

— J.D. Martinez, Bogaerts, Devers and Swihart all had one hit.

— All other Red Sox batters went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

A man of the people.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their four-game set with the Twins on Friday. Chris Sale is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Lance Lynn. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.