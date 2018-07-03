Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Rocked In Rehab Start With Triple-A Pawtucket

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

Things didn’t go so well for Drew Pomeranz in his first rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher, who’s been on the disabled list since early June with left bicep tendinitis, was rocked for five earned runs on four hits, including four home runs, and lasted just 2 2/3 innings before his night was done against Rochester.

On Monday, Sox skipper Alex Cora said he hoped Pomeranz would pitch four innings, per Providence Journal’s Bill Koch, but because that didn’t happen, a return before the All Star break could now be in doubt.

The 29-year-old was 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA before landing on the DL.