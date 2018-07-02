Steven Wright Injury: Knuckleballer Has PRP Injection, Could Return In Two Weeks

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Things are looking good for Steven Wright.

The Boston Red Sox knuckleballer, who’s been on the disabled list since Tuesday due to knee inflammation, received a PRP injection in his knee in New York on Monday, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Sox skipper Alex Cora provided an optimistic update on the pitcher before Monday’s matchup with the Washington Nationals, saying a return over the next two weeks is not out of the question.

“Everything points to him being fine,” Cora said, per Cotillo. “Things are trending in the right direction.”

Wright said Sunday his knee felt good after throwing a bullpen session, but there likely would be a lot of trial and error going forward over the next year.

When Cora was asked if Wright would return to the rotation before the All Star Break, his answer was simple:

“Probably. Yesterday was a big step for him to get on the mound. I’m not saying that’s 100 percent, but there might be a chance.”

In 10 appearances, Wright is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA.