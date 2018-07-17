Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Rocks Stylish Suit On All-Star Game Red Carpet

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts has some pretty impressive style.

Betts is one of the Boston Red Sox’s representatives in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and prior to the contest, he and the other players put on their best duds and strutted down the red carpet into Nationals Park in Washington DC.

And the star right fielder had quite the getup.

They’re kind of a big deal. pic.twitter.com/34lsUh9r4t — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2018

Impressive.

After making his way down the carpet, he attempted to explain what exactly he was wearing, while also weighing in on other players’ ensembles.

Betts is one of three Sox that will start in Tuesday’s game, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez and pitcher Chris Sale also getting starting honors.