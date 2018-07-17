Here’s What Mitch Moreland, Mike Trout Typically Discuss At First Base

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

First basemen can be pretty popular folks on the baseball diamond.

Throughout the course of a game, it’s not uncommon to see first basemen strike up conversations with opposing players who reach the bag.

For Mitch Moreland, the nature of these engagements often depend on how the game is playing out. But when Mike Trout gets on, the Boston Red Sox first baseman and Los Angeles Angels outfielder frequently chat about one of their common interests.

While Moreland seems to enjoy these exchanges with other players, he doesn’t get many opportunities to when Red Sox ace and American League All-Star starter Chris Sale is on the rubber.