Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Rob Home Run With Impressive Leaping Grab

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

What can’t Mookie Betts do?

The Boston Red Sox star has hit one home run after another this season, but in the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, he took a dinger away.

With Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin at the dish, Brian Johnson left a 1-0 fastball right over the heart of the plate. Martin got a hold of it, sending Betts back to the wall, but the Sox right fielder jumped and grabbed the would-be homer to keep Boston’s deficit at two.

Take a look:

Mookie Betts doesn't just hit home runs, he robs them too. pic.twitter.com/ZqcV15ah10 — NESN (@NESN) July 21, 2018

Impressive.

Betts long has been in the MVP conversation this season, and plays like this only further his case for some hardware at season’s end.