Xander Bogaerts Named AL Player Of The Week Amid Red Sox’s Winning Streak

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Red Sox’s offense has been on fire during Boston’s six-game winning streak, so it’s only fitting that a member of the American League East leaders took home Player of the Week honors.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was recognized as such before Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Bogaerts hit .400 (6-for-15) with two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs and eight walks last week as Boston outscored its opponents 50-20.

Bogaerts is having a fine season for the Red Sox, entering Monday with a .281/.355/.520 slash line to go with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs in 72 games. Boston holds a two-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Mark Reynolds of the Washington Nationals was named National League Player of the Week.