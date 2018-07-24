Yankees Definitely Trolled Gary Sanchez With This Tweet … Right?

Photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gary Sanchez is being ripped by fans and media alike for his indefensible display of anti-hustle Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

And it looks like the New York Yankees catcher can’t even look toward his own team for support.

During the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Rays, Sanchez lollygagged on not one, but two plays, the second of which might have cost his team a chance to pick up a much-needed win. And on Tuesday, with Sanchez’s lack of hustle blowing up the New York tabloids, the Yankees announced Austin Romine, Sanchez’s backup, had been named the team’s recipient of Major League Baseball’s “Heart and Hustle” award.

Not the best look, guys.

Congrats to Yankees #HeartandHustle award winner, Austin Romine! pic.twitter.com/mn81fVulSO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 24, 2018

All 30 teams announced their “Heart and Hustle” winners Tuesday, and the winners were voted on before the All-Star break, so it appears this really was just unfortunate timing for the Yankees. (The Washington Nationals landed in a similarly sticky situation with shortstop Trea Turner.)

That said, Sanchez probably deserves trolling and criticism for that brutal performance at Tropicana Field.