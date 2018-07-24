FIFA The Best Awards: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp Nominated

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for 2018.

The Egyptian on Tuesday was named on the 10-man shortlist for the prestigious accolade, which recognizes the best male player over the last 12 months.

Salah’s nomination comes in recognition of a remarkable debut season at Anfield following his move from AS Roma. The 26-year-old scored 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions as Jurgen Klopp’s team reached the UEFA Champions League final and secured qualification for this season’s tournament.

His 32-goal haul in the Premier League broke the record previously jointly held by Luis Suarez, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo for strikes in a 38-game season. Salah then scored twice in two appearances for his country at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Votes from the media, national team coaches, national team captains and fans will decide whether Salah’s achievements are enough to see him take the gong at an award ceremony in September in London.

Klopp has been included on an 11-man shortlist for FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Liverpool’s manager was nominated for the prize Tuesday in recognition of a 12-month period that included leading the Reds to the 2017-18 Champions League final.