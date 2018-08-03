Blake Swihart Leaves Thursday’s Game Vs. Yankees With Hamstring Injury

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Blake Swihart’s hitting streak will halt at 11.

The Boston Red Sox’s catcher exited Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park prior to the sixth inning after going 0-for-4. The team announced the following frame that Swihart is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.

It’s unfortunate timing for the 26-year-old, who was beginning to find a groove at the dish. During his 11-game hitting streak, Swihart was batting .406 and was behind just Elvis Andrus for the second-longest active hitting streak in Major League Baseball.

Swihart was the hero in Monday’s game when he hit the walk-off double in the 13th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sandy Leon took over for Swihart behind the dish.