Check Out This Hilariously Epic Photo Of Alex Cora Walking To Fenway Park

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Your fearless leader has arrived, Boston Red Sox fans.

Alex Cora, of course, has been managing the Red Sox all season long. You could argue, however, that his real coming out party was Friday night’s 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees — a game he barely managed in.

Cora was ejected in the first inning after Yankees starter Luis Severino threw up and in at Red Sox right fielder (turned second baseman) Mookie Betts. Both sides were warned after the pitch — which may or may not have been a response to Rick Porcello plunking Brett Gardner in the top of the frame — and Cora was not happy about it. Furthermore, he fired a not-so-subtle shot at Severino and the Yankes after the game.

The takeaway: Cora is a boss, and is the perfect man to lead Boston in Major League Baseball’s fiercest rivalry.

Still don’t believe us? Check out this badass (and sneaky hilarious) photo of Cora the Red Sox shared prior to Friday night’s game:

Yeah, that’s a guy you want in the trenches.

Nothing against the previous Red Sox coaching staff, but this season’s iteration has been a revelation. Led by the refreshingly honest Cora, Red Sox players are more accountable, have more fun and play with more overt passion than recent teams.

Oh, and at 77-34, they currently lead the Yankees by 7 1/2 games for first place in the American League East and have the best record in Major League Baseball. Perhaps teams really do take on the personality of their managers.