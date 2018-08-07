J.D. Martinez Explains How He Turned Career Around After 2014 Release

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

J.D. Martinez wasn’t always a great hitter.

In fact, there was a time when Martinez was jobless and unsure as to whether his Major League Baseball career ever would take off.

The Houston Astros released Martinez in 2014 after three lackluster seasons, paving the way for him to sign with the Detroit Tigers. The rest, as they say, is history, as Martinez used a new offensive approach, which he began to implement in 2013, to find his stride and become a big league All-Star.

Now, Martinez is among the best hitters in baseball, solidifying himself as an MVP candidate with the Boston Red Sox. And there’s no telling when he’ll slow down.

Martinez chatted with former MLB slugger/current ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez over the weekend during the Red Sox’s series against the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old revealed some interesting tidbits about his surprising career trajectory, including specific changes he made to his swing and when he knew things had clicked.

Check it out below.

Martinez, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .324 with 33 home runs, 93 RBIs and a 1.033 OPS in 106 games this season. He’s a huge reason for Boston’s remarkable record thus far.