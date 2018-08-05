Jayson Werth Admits To Speaking With Bryce Harper About Joining Phillies

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know Bryce Harper is set to become a free agent this offseason.
And though he’s having a down season he assuredly will have many suitors, plenty of whom will be willing to pay top-dollar for the star outfielder.
The up-and-coming Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be among those vying for Harper’s services, and it appears Jayson Werth, an ex-Phillie who also played many years alongside Harper, has laid the groundwork in trying to entice the 25-year-old to take his talents to Philly.
Werth was part of the Phillies team that won the 2008 World Series and Sunday, after a ceremony celebrating the championship, the retired outfielder fielded some questions about his buddy Harper, and how he would pitch the Phillies to him.
And in answering, he kind of admitted that the conversation already has taken place.
Quality response.
He expounded a bit later, shedding some light on what their discussions were about.
While having Werth in their corner certainly doesn’t hurt the Phillies, they already have a compelling case to land Harper. They are a top-two team in the National League East with some quality starting pitching and a young core that will be able to compete for years.
