Mental Health Company Offering Free Therapy To Depressed Mets Fans

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

Are you a New York Mets fan? Are you constantly sad because your team really stinks?

Well, there might be a solution.

UMA Health, a New York-based mental health company run by Mets fan Dave Kerpen, is offering free therapy sessions to depressed Mets diehards. All fans have to do is fill out an online form, detail their “most difficult Mets moment” and voila: free therapy.

Struggling fans are limited to seeing therapists in UMA Health’s network under $200.

“It can be very frustrating to watch as your team goes out and makes mistake after mistake,” Kerpen recently told the New York Post’s Noah Bressner. “We often talk about our teams like we can control them. So I thought to myself, ‘I can’t make the Mets any better, but maybe I can make Mets fans’ lives a little better by offering free therapy.’ ”

So, what prompted Kerpen to offer these services?

Kerpen told the Post he came up with the idea earlier this year, but finally pulled the trigger after the Mets’ recent 25-4 loss to the Wasington Nationals, the worst defeat in franchise history.

“I’ve been a lifelong Mets fan and 1986 was my first year watching the team,” Kerpen told the Post. “It’s been downhill ever since.”

The Mets currently are 45-63, good for fourth place in the National League East. The franchise hans’t won a World Series since 1986.

No word yet on whether similar services soon will be available for fans of the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins or Detroit Tigers.