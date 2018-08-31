NESN Soccer Podcast: Champions League Draw; Clint Dempsey Retirement

Listen to the NESN Soccer Podcast here.

The UEFA Champions League draw is so exciting because it prepares fans for the coming months of top-level soccer.

European soccer’s governing body conducted the Champions League draw Thursday, with the 32 entrants learning their preliminary opponents in the continent’s elite competition. Heavyweights like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain won’t face each other until the knockout phase of the competition, but their respective paths through the group stage won’t necessarily be smooth.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox moderates our “NESN Soccer Podcast” Champions League draw reaction episode, in which experts, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, pick out the best groups, matchups and top storylines.

They also examine Clint Dempsey’s shock retirement announcement. The Seattle Sounders forward played 15 professional seasons in Major League Soccer, England’s Premier League and internationally for the United States. Find out what drove Dempsey to the top of his country’s

