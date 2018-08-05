Rays’ Carlos Gomez Channels Neymar With Baffling Flop After Hit-By-Pitch

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

A soccer game apparently broke out Saturday night at Tropicana Field.

In the six inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’ game against the White Sox, Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez was hit by White Sox starter Carlos Rodon. And after a brief moment of normalcy, Gomez elected to collapse on the field as if he was, well, Neymar jr.

Check this out:

What the?

We’re not sure what Gomez was trying to accomplish with this flop. Did he think the umpire didn’t see the pitch him get hit? Was He actually in pain? Was he just trying to be funny?

Who knows, man.

The White Sox went on to beat the Rays 2-1 in a game that mattered to very few.