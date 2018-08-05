MLB Rumors: Angels Manager Mike Scioscia To Step Down After This Season

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mike Scioscia’s days as Major League Baseball’s longest-tenured manager reportedly are numbered.

Scioscia, who began managing the Los Angeles Angels in 2000, will step down after this season, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday, citing sources. The 60-year-old is in the final year of a 10-year contract, and made the decision himself to not seek a new deal.

Scioscia’s run with Angels likely will be viewed as a success — he led the franchise to a World Series championship in 2002, after all.

However, it’s hard to not think the Angels have been a relative disappointment in the years since.

L.A. last made the playoffs in 2014 and last won a playoff series in 2009. Despite featuring elite talent, especially Mike Trout, over the years, the Angels rarely have been considered a true World Series contender.

They finished 80-82 last season, and currently are 55-57, good for fourth place in the American League West.