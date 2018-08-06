Red Sox Notes: Boston Extends AL East Lead With Andrew Benintendi Walk-Off Single

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox lead the American League East division by 9 1/2 games.

The Sox completed the four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday night in a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win in the 10th inning from Fenway Park.

“At no point did we think we were going to lose,” Sox outfielder Mookie Betts said after the game, via The Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason.

New York looked as if it was going to take the final game of the series, but its three-run lead wasn’t enough as Boston tied the game in the ninth before walking off with its 79th win of the season thanks to an Andrew Benintendi RBI single — who was at the dish because Betts was intentionally walked the batter before.

“They play ’til the end,” Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, via Mason. “They play the game the right way and they don’t quit.”

The team certainly didn’t show any quit in them — especially in the ninth. They were down to their final out, but Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman couldn’t preserve the three-run lead and watched his team get handed their fifth consecutive loss and Boston’s lead in the AL East widen.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Cora said after the game that starting pitcher Chris Sale wouldn’t pitch in the upcoming Toronto Blue Jays series in order to make sure he doesn’t hit when the team visits the Philadelphia Phillies next week. He did, however, say the hard-throwing lefty, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Tuesday, will pitch against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend.

— The walk-off single was just Benintendi’s second of his career.

— The win marks the fourth time the Red Sox have completed a four-game sweep over the Yankees in the divisional era.

— Sox starter David Price was strong the bump, tossing six-plus innings of scoreless ball with five strikeouts. He struggled against the Yanks this season, most notably, his July 1 against the Bronx Bombers in which the southpaw lasted just 3 1/3 innings and gave up eight earned runs on nine hits. After the loss, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi spoke with Price, and it seemed as if the pitcher knew what he had to do the next time he was on the mound against Boston’s rival.

I asked David Price about the #Yankees not long after the July 1 loss. He told me, “Next time I face them, I need to pitch well. It doesn’t matter what I say or what I do. I know that. Go out there and beat the Yankees. Do that and everything else is all good.” @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 6, 2018

He certainly pitched well Sunday night, getting into the seventh inning before being pulled after he put the first two batters on with nobody out.

— After getting hit by a pitch in the eighth, J.D. Martinez extended his home on-base streak to 49 games.

— The 9 1/2 game lead in the AL East is the largest of the season for Boston.

— Tony Renda, who was called up earlier this week by the Red Sox, scored the game-winning run in the 10th. And according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, he’s the first ever Sox player to score the winning run while debuting as a pinch-runner.