Watch Andrew Benintendi Walk Off Game In 10th Vs. Yankees In 5-4 Win

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Andrew Benintendi was the Boston hero Sunday night.

After the Red Sox came back from being three runs down in the ninth to tie the game at four, the New York Yankees elected to intentionally walk Mookie Betts to pitch to Benintendi in the 10th with one out.

Boy, did that backfire.

Take a look at the outfielder walking the game off in thrilling fashion en route to the 5-4 victory at Fenway Park:

Damage done.

The win marked Boston’s 79th of the season, as well as widened its lead over the Yankees in the American League East to 9 1/2 games.