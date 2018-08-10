Xander Bogaerts’ NSFW Way To Describe Mookie Betts Is Best Way To Describe Star

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s hard to describe how good Mookie Betts is at baseball. Sometimes, you need a little edge to drive home the point.

The Boston Red Sox saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night in Toronto, but that development played second fiddle to Betts’ latest accomplishment as the Sox star hit for the cycle.

It’s the latest in a growing line of platitudes for the outfielder, who is having arguably the best season of his career. Betts is an MVP front-runner, with his 7.5 wins above replacement (Fangraphs) trailing only Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (7.6).

And for those who see Betts up close and personal on an everyday basis, it’s getting harder and harder to summarize his seemingly daily feats. He’s not just really good … he’s really (expletive) good.

“I mean, he’s f—–g amazing,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said, per The Athletic. “He’s just f—–g amazing.”

Hard to put it any other way. (If you’re a subscriber to The Athletic, you have to read that full story, which features more teammates praising Betts — albeit in a slightly cleaner fashion.)

Betts, an All-Star Game starter, far and away leads the majors in hitting with a .347 average. He’s also among the American League leaders in home runs with 27, and he even ranks 28th in RBIs — despite missing 20 games this season and hitting leadoff.