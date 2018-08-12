Nuggets’ Isaiah Thomas Blasts ‘S—hole’ Cleveland, Issues Apology

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Isaiah Thomas said something weird about one of his former teams.

The Denver Nuggets guard interacted with fans via Instagram Live on Saturday. And at one point during the broadcast, he quickly addressed each of his former clubs/cities, finishing with a direct shot at Cleveland.

“I’m just saying (Sacramento), (Los Angeles) and Boston was all love,” Thomas said. “Phoenix was cool — y’all didn’t rock with me cause y’all signed me then y’all got mad … cause I was messin’ s–t up.

“Cleveland was s—hole, I see why (LeBron James) left — again.”

(You can click here to watch Thomas’ Instagram Live video.)

That should go over well in “The Land.”

Thomas later apologized for the comments, claiming he didn’t mean what he said.

“I shouldn’t have said that. That was my fault. Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right,” Thomas said. “The situation just wasn’t the best. I apologize for saying it was a s—h—. It wasn’t a s—h—. The team was dope, the players was filthy. My guy Gio. Training staff was cold.

“Nah, Cleveland was cool. I shouldn’t have said that, that was my bad. I was just talking on IG Live, I didn’t think it was gonna get to where they’re posting it. It’s like damn, my bad.”

(You can click here to watch Thomas’ apology.)

Thomas also issued the following statement on Twitter:

I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said…. All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 12, 2018

Was Thomas just joking around? Probably. And even if he wasn’t, who cares?

Still, perhaps Thomas should cool it on social media for a while, as it seems like everything he says comes back to bite him.