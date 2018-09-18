Atletico Madrid Vs. Monaco Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Atletico Madrid has come very close to winning the UEFA Champions League in recent seasons, losing in the final in both 2014 and 2016. The Spanish club has never won this competition, and it begins a new journey toward the final Tuesday in France when it takes on AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco is making its fifth consecutive appearance in the Champions League. The French side surprisingly reached the semifinals in 2015-16, but hasn’t been able to advance past the group stage over the last two seasons.

Here’s how and when to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco online:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

