Check Out This Clip Of Jacob deGrom Taking Chris Sale Deep In College

The New York Mets didn’t insert Jacob deGrom into their batting lineup Sunday, but maybe they should have.

The right-handed ace squared off against Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale at Fenway Park in a battle of Cy Young Award hopefuls. To honor the great pitching matchup, Major League Baseball’s Twitter account shared an awesome clip of deGrom, who was playing for Stetson University, homering off Sale, who was pitching for Florida Gulf Coast University in the first game of the 2010 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship tournament.

Check this out:

.@JdeGrom19 hit one homer in college. It was off Chris Sale. Please let him hit today, @Mets. pic.twitter.com/uEjUOmr6y7 — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2018

We venture to guess that deGrom still has that ball somewhere.

Sale got the last laugh, though, as FGCU went on to beat Stetson 9-4.

For what it’s worth: deGrom has one homer in the big leagues, a solo shot off Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross in 2017.