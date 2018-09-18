What Does Patriots’ Josh Gordon Trade Say About Dez Bryant’s Market?

Monday was a bad day for Dez Bryant.

Not only was the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver still unemployed, he also saw the New England Patriots — the team he’s been flirting with on social media — trade for Josh Gordon in a low-risk, high-reward deal that seemingly speaks volumes about Bryant’s own market.

You see, Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April. He’s been available in free agency for months, meaning he can sign with any team, including the Patriots. Yet New England instead chose to surrender a draft pick, albeit a late-round selection, for Gordon — a guy who’s failed multiple drug tests over the years, resulting in multiple suspensions — rather than simply pony up cash for Bryant. And the Patriots weren’t alone in their thinking, either, as several teams reportedly inquired about Gordon before the Cleveland Browns traded him to New England.

It’s hard to view that sequence of events as anything other than an indictment on Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who’s less than two months shy of his 30th birthday. Sure, there was a time when Bryant was among the best wide receivers in the NFL. But he hasn’t reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark since the 2014 season, and the apparent lack of interest in his services suggests the Patriots — and others, for that matter — seriously question his skills, his motor and/or his football acumen.

"The Pats believe there's a chance that Josh Gordon has — demons aside — the football acumen to pick up whatever they're teaching there to make him valuable. They didn't think Dez could do it if they picked him up 4 months ago." via @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/nN1BwCKwCw — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 18, 2018

To be fair, Gordon’s contract is rather team-friendly, further enhancing his overall value if he reaches his potential with the Patriots. Plus, he’s just 27 with a higher ceiling, and it’s not like the Pats can’t afford to part ways with a fifth-round draft pick, especially since they’ll get a seventh-round pick back if Gordon isn’t active for 10 games the rest of this season.

But the optics — the Patriots feeling better about extracting production from a lottery ticket with a history of substance abuse who’s played in just 11 total games since the 2013 season — aren’t great for Bryant as he continues to seek work, to the point where it’s reasonable to wonder whether those who lost out in the Gordon sweepstakes even will consider the ex-Cowboys star as a possible Plan B, C or D. After all, other wideouts — Corey Coleman, Breshad Perriman, Michael Floyd, etc. — keep popping up on the transaction wire while Bryant remains at home.

Maybe Bryant should link up with Johnny Manziel north of the border? Just a thought.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images