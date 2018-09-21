Patriots Practice Report: Injury Updates On Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Hollister

FOXBORO, Mass. — After being limited with an ankle injury in practice Thursday, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski participated in Friday’s session, according to reporters on the scene.

Gronkowski’s injury reportedly is “nothing to worry about.”

Defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), safety Patrick Chung (concussion) and tight end Jacob Hollister weren’t spotted at practice. Hollister missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury. He played 14 snaps, catching three passes, in Week 2. He wasn’t listed on Wednesday or Thursday’s injury reports.

It’s highly unlikely Flowers and Chung will play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. The Patriots will release an injury and game status report Friday around 4 p.m., which should add more clarity to Flowers, Chung and Hollister’s injury situations.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images