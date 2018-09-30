Greg Hardy Delivers Another Terrifying Knockout In Latest UFC Fight

Greg Hardy is wreaking havoc in the octagon.

The embattled former NFL star began his MMA career with two dominant victories, and he continued that trend Saturday night at XFN 352. Hardy (3-0) needed just 53 seconds to finish Rasheem Jones in terrifying fashion at River Spirit Casino & Resort in Tulsa, Okla.

Check this out:

Brutal.

(You can click here to watch a longer video of Hardy’s fight.)

Hardy now has finished all three of his MMA fights in under a minute. UFC president Dana White has maintained that he wants to see Hardy in more fights before putting him on the big stage.

If he continues terrorizing opponents like this, however, we might not have to wait long before seeing Hardy on a main card.

