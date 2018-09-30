Bengals Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons will look to right the ship Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Ryan and Co. are 1-2 to begin the season, and they’ll host a 2-1 Bengals squad in what should be an entertaining Week 4 matchup. Given the two high-powered offenses involved and the fact this game is being played in a dome, points could come in bunches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Falcons:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images