Bengals Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 30, 2018 at 11:29AM

The Atlanta Falcons will look to right the ship Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Ryan and Co. are 1-2 to begin the season, and they’ll host a 2-1 Bengals squad in what should be an entertaining Week 4 matchup. Given the two high-powered offenses involved and the fact this game is being played in a dome, points could come in bunches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Falcons:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live StreamYahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images

