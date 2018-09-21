Here’s Alex Cora’s Message To Red Sox That Kicked Off AL East Celebration

It seems Alex Cora struck the perfect chord in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse on Thursday night.

Cora and his club steam-rolled the Yankees en route to clinching a third consecutive American League East title leading to a well-earned celebration in the Boston clubhouse.

Before the bottles popped, though, Cora had a simple message for his team: Enjoy this, but we have bigger goals in mind.

Hear Cora’s message to his team and see more from the celebration in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images