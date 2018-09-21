Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruins Center Takes Encouraging Step In Ongoing Rehab

It hasn’t been the smoothest of offseasons for Patrice Bergeron.

Perhaps it wasn’t as agonizing as the summer of 2013 when he spent his vacation recovering from a punctured lung, cracked rib, torn rib cartilage and a separated shoulder, but Bergeron’s nagging groin injury has put his status for the beginning of the 2018 season in question.

Bergeron said in the spring he didn’t think his groin injury would need surgery, but that was proved wrong, and the Boston Bruins center is now a little behind in his recovery. Not only that, Bergeron revealed last week he’s been dealing with back spasms likely related to the groin injury.

Bruins fans finally got some good news as it pertains to Bergeron on Friday, though. The forward was spotted on the ice skating prior to the B’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

We’ll likely learn more in the coming days about Bergeron’s status for the first few games of the season, but it’s obviously a step in the right direction for him to be back on the ice at practice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images