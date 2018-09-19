Here’s Rob Gronkowski’s Simple Advice For New Patriot Josh Gordon

FOXBORO, Mass. — What does Josh Gordon have to do to fit in with the New England Patriots?

That’s simple, according to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Work hard,” Gronkowski said Wednesday after Gordon’s first practice with the team. “Do your job. That explains it all.”

Gordon, a 27-year-old wide receiver, dealt with a litany of off-the-field issues during his time with the Cleveland Browns, which resulted in him playing just 11 of a possible 66 games since the start of the 2014 season. The Browns traded him to the Patriots earlier this week, cutting bait after Gordon missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury suffered during a promotional shoot.

But Gordon still possesses tremendous potential. He was one of the NFL’s best receivers during the 2013 season (87 catches, 1,646 yards, nine touchdowns) and played well in five games last season after not playing a single snap in 2015 or 2016.

“He’s a really good player,” Gronkowski said. “It’s good to have him here. … I’ve never really practiced with him like that before or seen him in person play. But from what I’ve seen before, he’s definitely a great player, and I’m definitely glad to have him here.”

Gordon is the latest in a long line of Patriots reclamation projects — former stars brought in after falling out of favor with their previous teams. Asked why some of these trades/signings have not worked out in the past, Gronkowski replied: “I guess they weren’t doing their job then.”

Though his hamstring injury limited him in practice Wednesday, Gordon is expected to make his Patriots debut this Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images