Patriots Injuries: Josh Gordon Limited With Hamstring Ailment In First Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon still is recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained before Week 2.

Gordon, acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, was limited in his first practice with the New England Patriots.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

SS Patrick Chung (concussion)

DE Trey Flowers (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RT Marcus Cannon (calf)

CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)

SS Nate Ebner (hip)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Sony Michel (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise (finger)

The injuries to Chung, Flowers, Ebner, Rowe and Wise are new this week.

Running back Rex Burkhead was removed from the injury report. Michel was limited last week, so his participation has been upgraded to full.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images