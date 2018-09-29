Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Two of the best teams in England’s Premier League will square off Saturday when Chelsea hosts Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool sits atop the table with a perfect 6-0-0 record and a plus-12 goal differential, while Chelsea also is unbeaten at 5-1-0 with a plus-10 differential.

These teams met in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, where the Blues defeated the Reds 2-1 at Anfield.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea online.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images