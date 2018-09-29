Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Looked Like Old Self In Preseason Loss Vs. Hornets

You can put (most) of your fears to bed, Boston Celtics fans.

The talent-rich C’s have huge — like, really huge — expectations this season. Those lofty expectations, however, are predicated on the returns of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, who are coming back from season-ending knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

And, well, both players looked just fine in Friday’s preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets at the Dean Dome.

Irving, in particular, looked great, scoring nine points and dishing out three assists while showcasing his usual handles. Hayward understandably was more tentative, but still scored 10 points and looked unafraid to test his surgically repaired ankle in the 104-97 loss.

Check out Irving’s game highlights in the video below:

🔥⏪📹 We definitely missed watching @KyriesHandle. Here are Kyrie's highlights from tonight pic.twitter.com/dLMcXoxJ3K — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 29, 2018

Yeah, the knee looks fine.

After the game, Irving even took time to weigh in in the NBA’s G.O.A.T debate.

Kyrie settles the LeBron vs Jordan GOAT debate 🐐🏀 pic.twitter.com/PdVf1Xl0Nv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 29, 2018

Sorry, LeBron James.

The Celtics will continue their preseason slate Sunday night at home against the Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images