NFL Rumors: Here’s Why The Patriots-Josh Gordon Trade Is Being Delayed

The New England Patriots’ acquisition of Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon has been announced by both teams and appeared on the NFL’s transaction wire Tuesday. For all intents and purposes, the blockbuster trade is official.

Why, then, is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refusing to talk about it?

As it turns out, the deal isn’t actually official — yet. Here’s the reason for the delay, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

My understanding is the holdup in the Josh Gordon trade is related to a tweak in language. Basically, the #Patriots will get a 7th-round pick back from the #Browns. Should be done soon. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2018

The Patriots originally were supposed to get a seventh-round draft pick from the Browns only if Gordon is inactive for at least 10 games the rest of the season. Now, it appears, they will get the pick no matter what.

Assuming the deal soon gets finalized, the Patriots will be adding a receiver who, for all his off-field problems, is one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. Patriots fans reportedly won’t have to wait long to see the team’s shiny new toy in action, either.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images