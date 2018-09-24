NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Cornerback

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots reportedly continued their trend of hosting veteran free agents for workouts Monday.

The Patriots worked out quarterback Landry Jones, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and cornerback David Amerson, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday.

Jones, 29, spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was cut Sept. 1.

Inman, 29, went undrafted out of Virginia in 2011. He’s spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

He has 130 career receptions for 1,797 yards with eight touchdowns.

Amerson, 26, was selected by the Washington Redskins in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. He’s also spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, who cut him Sept. 1. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back has eight career interceptions.

The Patriots currently have quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer on their 53-man roster and Danny Etling on their practice squad. Wide receivers Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Josh Gordon and Matthew Slater are on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. Corey Coleman and Jace Billingsley are on the team’s practice squad. The Patriots have seven cornerbacks, Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Eric Rowe, JC Jackson, Keion Crossen Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones, on their active roster and one, Jomal Wiltz, on their practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images