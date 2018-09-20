NFL Week 3 Picks: Odds, Analysis And Predictions For Every Game

If you overreacted in your Week 2 NFL picks, you probably had a pretty rough week.

The sportsbooks were printing money last week after underdogs went 11-5 against the spread in another wild week of football. Week 3, though, typically is known as the week when the lines start to sharpen, so you’re going to want all the information you can get.

That’s where the NESN.com trio of Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian step in with their against-the-spread picks. It’s only been two weeks, but so far, so good for the guys.

Here’s how they fared last week.

Mike Cole: 9-6 (16-14-1 overall)

Ricky Doyle: 5-10 (16-14-1)

Andre Khatchaturian: 9-6 (18-12-1)

Here are their Week 3 picks (lines courtesy of OddsShark.)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

New York Jets at (-3) Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET

Mike: Browns. It’s cliche, but I’m can’t take the rookie quarterback on the road in a short week. Cleveland has been really, really competitive thus far, and now they get a primetime spot to finally get off the schneid.

Andre: Browns. Cleveland’s offensive line has allowed 10 sacks this year, but they were competitive against the Steelers and Saints. They lead the league in takeaways and have the best turnover differential because Tyrod Taylor doesn’t cough up the ball.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

Buffalo Bills at (-17) Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Mike: Bills. Don’t love taking the Bills! Nope! But I’m just hoping these two teams both show up, realize this is a waste of time and go through the motions with Buffalo keeping it just within the number.

Andre: Vikings. 43.9 completion percentage. One touchdown. Four interceptions. 11 sacks. Those are the quarterback stats for the Bills this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Bills quarterbacks have been under pressure on 41 percent of dropbacks. Only Deshaun Watson has been pressured more. Sheldon Richardson, who is tied for first in QB pressures, according to PFF, should have a field day.



Cincinnati Bengals at (-3) Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Bengals. Not having Joe Mixon will hurt, but Cincinnati is on extra rest, and more importantly, the Bengals can get after the quarterback. Cam Newton has been solid this season, but he has just a 25.8 passer rating under pressure, according to PFF.

Andre: Panthers. What’s this?! Cam Newton has completed 69 percent of his passes this season? Thank Christian McCaffrey, who leads the team in receptions and has twice as many catches as Devin Funchess. The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to running backs. I also love the Panthers’ pass rush (sixth-best sack rate) against the Bengals’ offensive line, which ranks 22nd in pass blocking, according to PFF.



Denver Broncos at (-5) Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Mike: Ravens. The Broncos have played the Seahawks and Raiders (they both stink) at home this season; they have won those games by a combined four points. Things will be a little different at Baltimore where the Ravens have won seven of their last 10.

Andre: Broncos. Denver has the second-most rushing yards in football this season. As for their defense, they have the fifth-best sack rate. Baltimore has allowed the fewest yards per play this year, but they’re not as strong against the run. This should be a low-scoring, close, smash-mouth game.



(-3) Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m.

Mike: Packers. Green Bay somehow finds a way to slow down the RPO and its stout run defense puts Washington in 3rd-and-long situations. That’s enough for Aaron Rodgers to go to work against a Washington defense that isn’t nearly on par with the Packers’ Weeks 1 and 2 opponents, Chicago and Minnesota.

Andre: Redskins. How do you beat Aaron Rodgers? Keep the ball away from him. The Redskins lead the league in time of possession and have Alex Smith, who isn’t going to make many mistakes. There’s a lot of value in this spread. The Redskins are coming off a bad performance, are pretty underrated (third-best total defense grade and best defensive coverage grade, according to PFF) and they’re getting points at home.



Indianapolis Colts at (-6) Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Mike: Eagles. Carson Wentz being back should give the Philly offense a much-needed shot in the arm (Nick Foles beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl will never cease to amaze), and the inconsistent Indy offense should present a get-right game for the Eagles.

Andre: Eagles. It’s a miracle how the Colts won a game last week after losing the time of possession and turnover battles to the Redskins and also having fewer first downs and total yards. That strategy likely won’t work against the defending champs on the road.



New York Giants at (-6) Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Mike: Texans. New year, new coach, a new weapon, same old story for the Giants. Eli Manning looks old, and his offensive line remains something of a mess, which is not a recipe for success against the Texans pass rush.

Andre: Texans. Deshaun Watson has been brutalized this season because of his horrible offensive line, having been under pressure on 48 percent of his dropbacks, according to PFF. Fortunately for him, he goes up against a Giants pass rush that has recorded just one sack this year.



New Orleans Saints at (-3) Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Mike: Saints. Since 2014, the four games in Atlanta between these two teams have been settled by a combined 14 points. Expect a big game from Alvin Kamara after the Panthers exposed some issues the Falcons have with pass-catching running backs with Christian McCaffrey hauling in 14 of 15 targets for 102 yards.

Andre: Falcons. Mark Ingram’s absence has hurt the Saints. They’re averaging fewer than 3 yards per carry and because of this, Drew Brees is becoming more one-dimensional. That might work against Cleveland, but it probably won’t on the road against a speedy Falcons defense that’s allowing 5.2 yards per play. The Saints defense has also allowed a league-high 7 yards per play and that’s a recipe for disaster against Matt Ryan.



Oakland Raiders at (-3) Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Mike: Dolphins. The Miami offensive line has been pretty good so far, and they’ll look even better this week against an Oakland defense that can no longer generate a pass rush after trading Khalil Mack. Go figure.

Andre: Dolphins. The Raiders have been outscored 43-7 in the second half. That’s poor coaching. Oakland also allows a league-high 5.7 yards per carry and they go up against the highest graded rushing team in football, according to PFF.



San Francisco 49ers at (-6.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Mike: Chiefs. That everyone is on K.C. here is concerning, but that San Francisco defense has been pretty shaky through two weeks with missed tackles being a real problem — not what you want when going up against an explosive offense.

Andre: Chiefs. The league’s third-lowest graded defense, according to PFF, goes up against the second-highest graded offense. The Chiefs are averaging nearly 7.5 yards per play and they’ve done it against some pretty solid defenses. The 49ers also haven’t done a good job protecting Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s been sacked nine times this year. #BloodBath



Tennessee Titans at (-6.5) Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Mike: Jaguars. Maybe (?) there’s a chance of a letdown here for the Jags after the Patriots win last week, but they took it to New England and theoretically should do the same against a banged-up Titans team.

Andre: Jaguars. The Titans have injury problems at offensive line (Jack Conklin and Taylor Lewan) and quarterback (Marcus Mariota) — two positions in football that will be given hell if not up for the task against the Jaguars’ defense. They also have the fourth-worst yards per play differential in the NFL and that was against mediocre teams like the Dolphins and Texans.



Los Angeles Chargers at (-6.5) Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Chargers. I’m not a big trends guy, but Phillip Rivers going 13-5 ATS as an underdog of 6.5 or more and 24-10 ATS as a road dog of 3.5 or more is hard to ignore. And look for a big Melvin Gordon game in the passing attack.

Andre: Chargers. Since December 6, 2015, the only time a team not named the Chiefs — who somehow have a nine-game winning streak over the Chargers and are just a terrible matchup for them — to beat the Chargers by more than one score was Week 14 of the 2016 season against Carolina. The Chargers always keep games close and they definitely have the talent to keep this game within one score or even win.



(-4) Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Bears. I’m not sure the Bears are a true playoff contender as they’ve displayed through two weeks, but I am pretty sure the Arizona offense (3.7 yards per play) is brutal. A hobbled Larry Fitzgerald won’t help matters, either.

Andre: Bears. The Bears have more defensive touchdowns than the Cardinals have offensive touchdowns. And that lone offensive touchdown was in garbage time. Please explain to me how the Cardinals plan on scoring any points in this game against the Bears’ lethal defense.



Dallas Cowboys at (-3) Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Cowboys. The Seahawks got no favors from the schedule-makers starting the season against Denver, Chicago and now Dallas, three teams that can get after the quarterback. Dallas might not be on the level of those other two, but the resurgence Jaylon Smith should keep Russell Wilson up at night.

Andre: Cowboys. Another game where Wilson will be running for his life. He’s been sacked on nearly 15 percent of dropbacks and is going up against a strong Dallas pass rush that already has nine sacks this year.



(-6.5) New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m.

Mike: Patriots. The Patriots are 21-6 ATS following a double-digit loss since 2000, and they’re an absurd 13-5 ATS in their last 18 primetime road games.

Andre: Patriots. Since 2016, the Patriots are 6-0 with an average margin of victory of 10.6 points after a loss.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

(-2) Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.

Mike: Steelers. Don’t have any great reasoning for this other than I still refuse to believe the Steelers are that bad, and the Bucs are that good.

Andre: Bucs. It’s becoming very clear how much Ryan Shazier meant to this defense. Prior to his injury, the Steelers held opponents to under 20 points, 15 times since the start of the 2016 season. Since his injury, they’ve done it just once and that was against T.J. Yates last year. They’ve also allowed nearly a whole yard per play more since his injury.



