Patriots Practice Report: Rex Burkhead Present In Final Week 2 Session

FOXBORO, Mass. — There are still questions to be answered on the New England Patriots’ injury report Friday, but the team had perfect attendance in their final practice of the week.

All 53 players on the Patriots’ active roster and 10 practice squad members were in attendance and going through stretching Friday. The media only was permitted to watch players stretch and were escorted off the practice field before drills. That means we don’t know the level of activity for running back Rex Burkhead, who’s dealing with a concussion.

Burkhead didn’t participate in contact drills Wednesday, though he was spotted going through warmups and individual drills. He officially was listed as a non-participant. Burkhead was upgraded to limited in practice Thursday, though that doesn’t necessarily mean he upped his level of involvement.

The Patriots will release an injury and game status report Friday around 4 p.m. We’ll find out if Burkhead is questionable, doubtful or out for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots have running backs James White, Kenjon Barner and Sony Michel on their 53-man roster and Ralph Webb and Kenneth Farrow on their practice squad. Michel didn’t play in Week 1 and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.

The Patriots might need to call up Webb or Farrow, depending on the health of Burkhead and Michel.