Red Sox Wrap: Boston Closes Out Regular Season With 10-2 Win Over Yankees

That’s a wrap on the Boston’s 2018 regular season.

After dropping the first two contests of the three-game set against the Yankees, the Red Sox amassed 12 hits to beat New York 10-2 at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boston made use of its bullpen seeing as its off until Friday, and Rick Porcello and Co. held the Yankees to just four hits and combined to walk three and strike out 15 New York batters.

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both homered for the Sox, while Brock Holt scored three runs.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 108-54 to close out the season, while the Yankees slipped to 100-62.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Complete.

Between the pitching being dominant and the offense coming alive often, it was a full-team effort from the Red Sox on Sunday.

ON THE BUMP

— Rick Porcello pitched just two innings in his final regular season game, but certainly made them count. He pitched a 1-2-3 first inning and a scoreless second with two strikeouts. He didn’t surrender a hit on the afternoon.

— Joe Kelly tossed around a two on, one out situation for a scoreless third.

— Bobby Poyner got the ball for the fourth and ran into some trouble after quickly getting the first out. Miguel Andujar doubled and that paved the way for Luke Voit to hit a two-run home run to cut the Red Sox’s lead to 7-2. Poyner then hit Gary Sanchez, but responded by ending the inning with strikeouts to Gleyber Torres and Neil Walker.

— Eduardo Rodriguez bounced back from a rough appearance Saturday by pitching a 1-2-3 fifth inning with two strikeouts.

— Matt Barnes picked up two strikeouts in a scoreless sixth.

— Ryan Brasier tossed a scoreless seventh.

— Drew Pomeranz pitched a hitless, scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.

— Craig Kimbrel closed out the game by striking out the side in order.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston struck four times in the first after Mookie Betts singled to begin the inning before scoring when Aaron Judge committed a fielding error on a Holt single. Martinez hit a single of his own and Mitch Moreland plated the second run of the game with a double. The second error of the inning for New York led to a 3-0 Red Sox lead before Ian Kinsler plated Moreland to make it 4-0.

— The Red Sox added to their lead in the second after Jackie Bradley Jr. singled and Holt drove in his second run with a double off the Green Monster. Bogaerts made it 7-0 when he knocked his 23rd home run of the season to center field.

Hit 💣s, blow bubbles. pic.twitter.com/tBTnWYnQt8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 30, 2018

— With two outs in the fifth, Boston made extended its lead after Bradley walked and Martinez hit his 43rd home run of the season.

J.D. Martinez just homered his way into Red Sox history. No. 43 marks the most by a player in their first season with the club. pic.twitter.com/W641qgsz7S — NESN (@NESN) September 30, 2018

— Holt, Martinez, Bogaerts and Bradley led the way for the Sox with two hits apiece.

— Betts, Moreland, Sam Travis and Eduardo Nunez all chipped in with one.

TWEET OF THE GAME

That’s some good company to be in.

J.D. Martinez will finish his season batting .330 with 43 HR and 130 RBI. The only other Red Sox ever to hit at least .330 with 40+ HR and 130+ RBI are Ted Williams (1949) and Jimmie Foxx (1936, ’38). The last major leaguer to do that was Miguel Cabrera (2013). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 30, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox begin their quest for the World Series championship Friday at Fenway Park with Game 1 of the ALDS, with their opponent being the winner of Tuesday’s Wild Card game against the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. Chris Sale is expected to get the ball for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images