Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Has Perfect Outlook Heading Into Postseason

While nothing is guaranteed, the Boston Red Sox have a pretty good chance in front of them to claim a World Series title this season.

The Red Sox likely will finish the regular season with the most wins in Major League Baseball, and could make a compelling run this October.

And Rick Porcello has the perfect outlook heading into the playoffs.

“I don’t feel I have anything to prove on a personal level,” Porcello told MassLive. “It goes back to our ballclub. Whatever it is that day that I’ve got to do to help us win, whether it’s 6 innings and 3 runs or 4 runs, or 7 innings and no runs, it doesn’t matter unless we win that game. It’s kind of where it starts and stops for me mentally. … The chip on my shoulder is to go out there and beat the other team and do whatever it takes for that,” Porcello . “It’s not really to prove anything else other than that we’re the best team in the league and we’re going to take that.

“These opportunities only come around so often,” Porcello later added. “We need to capitalize on it and we need to win a championship. Whatever that takes. I’ll start. I’ll come out of the bullpen. I’ll do both. I’ll do whatever to help this team win.”

Boston has been here before, making the postseason the past two seasons as well. But after losing in the American League Division Series in both years, certainly the Red Sox are looking to turn the page and go deeper this time around.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images