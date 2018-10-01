Robert Williams Had Hilarious Reason For Getting To TD Garden Extra Early Sunday

Robert Williams’ issues with punctuality have been well-documented.

The Boston Celtics’ lone selection in the 2018 NBA Draft was late for his introductory phone call, then missed the team’s first summer league practice due to poor travel planning. But since then, he’s made an effort to get to places early or on time, even moving into an apartment right down the street from the team’s practice facility in Brighton.

On Sunday, the C’s had their first preseason game at TD Garden. Williams, not wanting to make headlines again for the wrong reasons, got to the arena particularly early.

And he had a hilarious reason why.

After a couple missteps to start his #Celtics career, Robert Williams told me he got here really early today. Said he knew the #Pats were playing and didn’t want to deal with in traffic. When I told him Foxboro isn’t close to here, he said, “ I didn’t want to take any chances!” — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 1, 2018

Hey, Route 1 traffic on an autumn Sunday is no joke, so you can’t blame the 20-year-old for taking some extreme caution.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports