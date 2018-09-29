Tiger Woods ‘Pissed Off’ After Falling To 0-3 At 2018 Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods isn’t having a good time in Paris.

2018 has been a year of redemption for Woods, who won his first professional tournament in over five years last Sunday at the Tour Championship, but he has struggled this week at the Ryder Cup.

Woods has dropped all three of his matches throughout the tournament. He and partner Patrick Reed lost their fourball match in Friday’s morning session and the pair suffered another L in Saturday’s morning wave. The Big Cat got a new partner in Saturday’s foursome matchup, but he and Bryson DeChambeau were dusted by Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, dropping Woods to 0-3 on the week.

The 14-time major champion isn’t pleased with his record, but he doesn’t think it’s indicative of how he’s played.

“Just pretty pissed off, the fact that I lost three matches and didn’t feel like I played poorly. That’s the frustrating thing about match play. We can play well and nothing can happen.”

Although it has been a tough tournament so far for Woods, he does have a chance for redemption Sunday. Woods will face Jon Rahm in the singles match at Le Golf National, with the United States looking to come back from a 10-6 deficit to retain the Cup.

