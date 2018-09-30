Tom Brady Incredibly Hyped In Instagram Video After Patriots Crush Dolphins

Tom Brady is fired up.

Brady and the New England Patriots throttled the Miami Dolphins 38-7 on Sunday, pulling their record to 2-2 as September comes to a close. Now, they’ll be tasked with a quick turnaround as they prepare to open up Week 5 of NFL action at home Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Following the Patriots’ victory Sunday, Brady recorded an Instagram video of him and his son in the backyard celebrating the win, with the elder Brady even unleashing his classic “let’s go” phrase toward the end. The Pats quarterback also slid in footage of him dancing during practice earlier this week, capping off what was a pretty wild video of the two Bradys.

You can watch the video here.

Brady and Co. have every reason to be hyped. But in typical fashion, it didn’t take long for the focus to turn to the Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports