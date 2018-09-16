Watch Brock Holt Increase Red Sox Lead With Home Run Off Jacob deGrom

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, but he wasn’t able to solve Boston Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt early in Sunday’s game at Fenway Park.

With a man on first and two outs in the third inning, Holt drove a pitch deep to right field and over the wall for a two-run homer that gave Boston a 3-0 lead.

Check out the home run in the tweet below:

Brock Holt gives the Red Sox a 3-0 lead with a 2-run homer! pic.twitter.com/gqHU8Necpu — NESN (@NESN) September 16, 2018

The blast was Holt’s fifth home run of the season. He has collected a hit in four of the last five games he’s played, including Sunday.