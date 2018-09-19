What Tom Brady Wants To See From Patriots After Tough Loss To Jaguars

The New England Patriots really didn’t do anything very well against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars dominated the Patriots in all areas of the game en route to a 31-20 victory at TIAA Bank Field. It was a frustrating afternoon for New England, which manifested itself when quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels unleashed their anger on the sidelines ahead of the second quarter.

The Pats, of course, can improve in a lot of ways as they head into Week 3, but Brady highlighted some particular team needs during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.”

“We have to get our minds right — have much more urgency, much more competitiveness right from the start of the game and we have to start playing better,” Brady said Monday, as transcribed by WEEI.

Brady’s assessment is spot-on. New England couldn’t get anything going early in Jacksonville, which allowed the Jaguars to quickly grab a two-score lead that they’d never relinquish. The Patriots frequently have showcased their ability to come back during the Brady-Bill Belichick era, but it’s safe to say the team much rather would hold a lead from wire to wire.

New England will have the opportunity to get back in the win column Sunday night when they visit Detroit for a primetime clash with the Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports