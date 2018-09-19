LeBron James Explains What Excites Him Most About Lakers’ Young Core

The LeBron James era is about to get underway in Los Angeles, but how far will King James be able to take the new-look Lakers?

After signing James, LA added veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to the Lakers’ promising young core of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. While many of don’t believe James and LA’s youngsters have what it takes to be a true force in the Western Conference this season, King James thinks Ingram, Kuzma and Co., bring more to the table than people are giving them credit for.

“I think more importantly than what I need to share with the younger guys, I think what a lot of people are missing is how hungry for knowledge that the young guys have,” James told China’s CCTV, as transcribed by Silver Screen & Roll. “With Kuz and Zo and Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (Svi Mykhailiuk) and Moe Wagner, we have young guys that are extremely excited about not only playing the game, but also learning the game too. That’s going to help out even more because those guys are just hungry for knowledge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The young Lakers certainly better be ready to learn and get up to speed quickly, because James and the Lakers can ill-afford a slow start in the loaded Western Conference.

