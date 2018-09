Tiger Woods is Back!

That’s right the 42-year-old nabbed his first win since 2013 at The Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

After taking a three-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Woods put on the finishing touches with a plus-1 fourth round.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox tells you all about it in the Xfinity X1 Report

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill – USA TODAY Sports