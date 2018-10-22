Alex Cora Reveals Awesome Plan For Office Photo Collage Once Season Ends

The Boston Red Sox have won quite a bit this season, and manager Alex Cora has been keeping the memories in sight along the way — literally.

Plenty has been made this season about Cora’s photo collage in his office. After each win this season, he has a framed photo from that game hung in his office. At this point there are 115 photos between the regular season and playoffs, and he and his team are hoping to add four more to the collection over the next week and a half.

But when the season does end, whether it be with the Red Sox winning the World Series or falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers, something will have to be done with those photos. During his media availability Monday, Cora revealed the plan once the season is over.

By know you’ve heard that Alex Cora has a photo from every victory hanging in his office. Cora said just now the plan is to auction the photos off to benefit The Jimmy Fund. “We’re going to make a lot of money,” Cora said. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 22, 2018

Classy.

No matter how many wins the Red Sox rattle off it will go to a good cause, but auctioning a grand total of 119 photos has a nice *ring* to it.

